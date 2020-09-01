Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack blames Trump administration for farm woes

MASON CITY, Iowa - A familiar name in Iowa politics is taking shots at the Trump administration.

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack spoke with reporters during a virtual press conference this afternoon. He is campaigning for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Vilsack commented on the state of agriculture under Trump's leadership, saying the administration's policies have lead to low prices and hard times for farmers.

"If you don't sell a billion bushels of corn to the ethanol production facility, then you basically store it. If you have retaliatory tariffs that make it hard for you to sell to China, you store it. When you store it you bring the prices down," said Vilsack

He also took the Trump White House to task over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying clusters of illness early on created a huge disruption in the food supply chain.