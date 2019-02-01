Former Hormel Foods president and CEO dies

AUSTIN, Minn. – The former top man at Hormel Foods had died.

The death of Richard L. Knowlton was announced Friday by current Hormel President Him Snee:



“Today, we are saddened to learn the news of the passing of Dick Knowlton, former chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “

“On behalf of our entire Hormel Foods family, we extend our deepest condolences to Dick’s family, including his wife Nancy and his children Scott, Kim, Claudia, David and Julie, along with his grandchildren.”

“Dick was one of the most beloved and visionary leaders in Hormel Foods 128-year history. His legacy of ingenuity and excellence has left a monumental and enduring impact on our great company. He was an admired and compassionate leader, both at Hormel Foods and in the community. Dick and Nancy have had an unwavering commitment to his hometown of Austin, Minn., and countless other communities, organizations and universities. They have been more than just philanthropists, they have been humanitarians in the truest sense. Their commitment to giving back set an example that continues today in the work Hormel Foods does locally and globally. We will remember him as a great leader, ambassador and gentleman.”