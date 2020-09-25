Former Homeland Security Secretary speaks out for Biden

KIMT NEWS 3 - A former Obama administration cabinet member is calling on Minnesotans to vote for Joe Biden in November.

Janet Napolitano was the Secretary of Homeland Security during that time.

This afternoon, she shared her support of the former VP, saying he will stand up for the police and not defund law enforcement.

She said a Biden administration would look at setting national standards for use of force and form a commission to examine police tactics.

Napolitano also stated Biden would work with Republicans to bring the country together.

"I think he will hold out the olive branch. It will be up to Republicans to see whether they want to saw off that branch or whether they want to work with a President Biden to make the country stronger," said Napolitano.

On the topic of mail-in voting, Napolitano thinks it's a non-issue, designed to further create political divisions.