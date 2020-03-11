Former Hampton convenience store manager pleads not guilty to theft

HAMPTON, Iowa – The former manager of a Franklin County convenience story is pleading not guilty to embezzlement.

Ronald Scott Nichols, 37 and now living in Waterloo, is accused of stealing $2,614.03 when he failed to deposit the day’s proceeds from the Git-N-Go in Hampton on November 22 and December 5 in 2019.

Nichols trial for 2nd degree theft is set to start on May 21.