Former Hampton convenience store manager pleads not guilty to theft

HAMPTON, Iowa – The former manager of a Franklin County convenience story is pleading not guilty to embezzlement.
Ronald Scott Nichols, 37 and now living in Waterloo, is accused of stealing $2,614.03 when he failed to deposit the day’s proceeds from the Git-N-Go in Hampton on November 22 and December 5 in 2019.
Nichols trial for 2nd degree theft is set to start on May 21.
