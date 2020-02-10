Clear
Former Governor Vilsack wins $150,000 playing Powerball

Matched four regular numbers and the Powerball.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 12:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLIVE, Iowa – Former Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has won a $150,000 Powerball prize.

Vilsack claimed his winnings Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters.

“Occasionally when the Powerball gets above $250 million, I think, ‘What the heck?’ You know, you can dream, like everybody else,” says Vilsack. “And I also know that the chances of me winning anything are next to none and so the money is going to go to education or veterans or the state fund for natural resources or infrastructure, or all the good things that the lottery does. So, I figure it’s a good contribution.”

Vilsack won his prize in the January 22 Powerball drawing but says he didn’t check his ticket for several days.

“I forgot about the ticket,” he says. “Then I woke up 10 days later on a Saturday morning and I said, ‘Oh, geez, I wonder how I did?’”

Vilsack matched four of the five regular numbers and the Powerball.

“The church is going to get a little bit of it, St. Boniface, I’m going to send that check out today,” he says. “And the kids are going to get a little bit because you always try to help your kids out. And then the rest is going to go to my banker. And he’s going to be very pleased to get it. Because we still have an outstanding mortgage from many years ago and this will help pay it down to the point where retirement can be a little bit more comfortable than it might have otherwise been.”

