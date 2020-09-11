Former Floyd County prosecutor has law license suspended

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has disciplined again a former Iowa prosecutor for professional conduct violations.

The state's highest court suspended on Friday Jesse Marten’s law license for 30 days. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Marten was the top prosecutor for Floyd County before his removal in 2010 for violating ethics rules. The latest ruling is the second disciplinary matter against him.

The Iowa Supreme Court said it was most troubled by his willingness to provide knowingly inaccurate tax returns for his clients to give their bank in support of loan applications.