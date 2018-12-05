Former Dollar General store manager pleads guilty to theft

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The former manager is admitting to stealing from the Dollar General store in Charles City.
Joseph Alan Raveling, 34 of Charles City, is pleading guilty to 2nd degree theft. Law enforcement says he stole $5,369.54 cents from the store between December 2016 and January 2017.
His sentencing is scheduled for February 22, 2019.
