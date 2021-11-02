Former Dodge County man sentenced for child pornography

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Child porn results in jail time for a former Dodge Center man.

Davis Matthew Buenvenida, 38, was charged with 21 child pornography crimes. He was arrested in September 2020 after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office searched his home and said its investigation led to the discovery of child porn images connected to Buenvenida.

Buenvenida pleaded guilty in June to five counts of disseminating child porn. The other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Buenvenida has now been sentenced to one year in the Steele County Jail, with credit for 97 days already served, five years of supervised probation, and must pay a $250 fine and $349 in restitution.