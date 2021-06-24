Former Dodge Center man pleads guilty to child pornography crimes

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - A guilty plea is entered in a case involving 19 charges of child pornography.

David Matthew Buenvenida, 38 of Minneapolis and formerly of Dodge Center, was arrested in September 2020. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it had reason to believe Buenvenida was in possession of child porn and searched his home. That led to eight counts of disseminating child pornography as well as charges of third-degree damage to property and driving after revocation.

Law enforcement said further investigation led to the discovery of more child porn images connected to Buenvenida, with one more child porn charge being filed in November 2020 and 10 more charges being filed in December 2020.

Buenvenida has now pleaded guilty to five counts of disseminating child porn. His sentencing is scheduled for November 1 in Dodge County District Court.