Former Congressman Leach speaks at NIACC

Congressman Jim Leach spoke about contemporary politics and compared them to historical events.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:33 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Former congressman Jim Leach had a long and distinguished career in the US House of Representatives, serving Iowa for 30 years.  Tonight, the moderate Republican was holding a seminar at NIACC about today's political climate, compared to past history.

He points to two times in US history when things were this divided, the 1850s and the 1930s.  Congressman Leach said during the great depression, many people veered left towards communism and right towards the America First movement.

Leach is optimistic about the future of the country, because Americans are saying they want more civility in the realm of politics.  He also gave advice to voters who might be having difficulty choosing a candidate.  According to Congressman Leach, pay attention to their message and whether it is positive or negative, then consider their stance on issues.

