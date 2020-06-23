Former Chatfield wrestling coach leaves school board with powerful statement

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Community members continue to rally around former wrestling coach, Travis Bartels, who was informed in recent weeks that the school board had agreed to not renew his coaching contract after a lengthy tenure.

During Tuesday's school board meeting, Bartels was permitted 15-20 minutes to discuss his thoughts on the decision. He explained he had been presented with a performance improvement plan, which he signed and agreed to the night before it was due. Days later, he was informed of the board's decision.

Bartels presented a series of questions wanting to know the true reason they decided to not renew his contract - closing with a powerful statement.

"During a wrestling match when a wrestler starts to bleed, the ref stops the match and starts blood time. When Amy Jeffers, board chair, lowers the gavel to adjourn this meeting, the bleeding will not be over. Blood time is still running. Above all, I'm curious how you will stop the bleeding for our community, school, administration, and most importantly students who have lost another coach to the personal agenda of school board members," Bartels said.