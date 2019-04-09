Former DHS worker facing 3 counts of perjury in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A north Iowa woman who worked as a case manager with the Iowa DHS is facing three counts of perjury.

Chelsea Gray, 30, of Lawler, Iowa, was arrested and charged Monday in Cerro Gordo County in relation to testimony she provided in December of 2017.

Gray is accused of giving false statements regarding discussions she claimed to have had with teachers of four minor children, according to court documents.

“On March 20th, 2018, the court entered termination of parental legal rights orders on all four of the children,” the complaint states. “Documentation from the teachers of the children showed that Gray did not have communication or contact with the children’s teachers.

“During a subsequent interview with Gray, she admitted that she did not talk to the teachers but had only forwarded emails from the children’s foster parent.”

Gray is also accused of lying about how often she observed and saw the children.

“When shown a copy of her testimony from December 13th (2017), regarding her statement about being in the home at least once a month, Gray states, ‘Um, in the foster home. No, I wasn’t there.’”

The investigation was completed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Hancock County Attorney’s Office is acting as special prosecutor in this matter at the request of the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office.