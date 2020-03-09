Former Canton city clerk pleads not guilty to embezzling over $100,000

PRESTON, Minn. – The woman charged with stealing over $100,000 from the City of Canton is pleading not guilty.

Lolitta Marie Melander, 52 of Lanesboro, is charged with 15 counts of theft, five counts of receiving stolen property, five counts of embezzlement of public funds, and one count of public officer permitting false claims against the government.

Authorities accused Melander, the former city clerk/treasurer of Canton, of stealing city funds from February 2011 until September 2018. Melander resigned her position in March 2019 after an audit of city finances was conducted.

Court documents allege that Melander used city checks for personal expenses like medical bills, funeral expenses, car repairs, trips to Montana and South Dakota, personal taxes and credit card payments, and personal care items. Investigators say the total amount is $134,639.

No trial date has been set.