Former Cerro Gordo County Auditor to retire from state position

Ken Kline is announcing his retirement after making voter access and security cornerstones of his career

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

MASON CITY, Iowa - For a quarter century he has ensured that every vote counts in Cerro Gordo County, and now we’re finding out former county auditor Ken Kline is retiring.
For the last year, Kline served on the state level as Iowa’s Deputy Commissioner of Elections. His last day on the job will be February 1st. Kline has made election security and voting access cornerstones of his career.
Maybe his most noteworthy accomplishment is developing the nationally recognized "Precinct Atlas" during his time in Mason City. That program takes Iowa’s complex voting laws into account and streamlines the process for precinct officials and voters. It's now used by at least 77 counties in the state and is a legacy Kline says he's proud to leave behind.
“It provided consistent treatment for voters. Whether they are voting in a particular precinct or county, they were treated exactly the same and they were treated correctly under Iowa law,” he says.
His year in Des Moines was a busy one and says it will be one to remember.
“It is challenging work, with the General Election, implementation of voter identification, and then cyber security was a major focus of the entire office. It was a busy year and I was proud to be a part of it,” says Kline.
As for what he is going to do in retirement, Kline hopes to exercise more, travel with his wife and finally have time to complete his "honey-do" list around the house.
Secretary of State Paul Pate is announcing Madison County Auditor, Heidi Burhans, will take Kline’s place and serve as Administrator of Elections.

Prepare for an arctic onslaught! Brutally cold air heads in tonight alongside strong NW winds.
