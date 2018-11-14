Clear

Former 'Bachelor' star takes plea deal in fatal crash

Man died after Chris Soules rear-ended his tractor in April 2017.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 5:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A farmer who appeared on ABC's "The Bachelor" pleaded guilty Tuesday in a fatal crash last year near his home in northern Iowa.

In an agreement with prosecutors, Chris Soules pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. The misdemeanor charge carries a penalty of up to two years in prison. Soules' attorney said he could also get a deferred judgment and no jail time when he's sentenced in January.

Soules, who appeared on "The Bachelor" and "Dancing With The Stars" in 2015, had been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a felony that carries up to five years behind bars.

Soule, 36, was arrested after he rear-ended a tractor the night of April 24, 2017, killing 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Soules called 911, performed CPR on Mosher and waited for first responders, but left before police arrived.

"I acknowledge I did not provide the registration number of the vehicle I was driving to 911 or law enforcement" as required by state law, Soules said in his written plea.

Brandon Brown, an attorney for Soules, said in the agreement that the crash was unavoidable and suggested that Mosher bore some responsibility. Brown said Soules was traveling on a dark, rural highway when he hit the back of the tractor, which did not display required flashing amber lights, according to Soules and another witness.

"Based on witness testimony, the tractor could have been traveling as slow as 6 mph at the time of the accident," Brown said. "Mr. Soules was traveling under the speed limit at the time of impact."

Witnesses at the scene of the crash said Soules gave no indication of being impaired, Brown said, adding that Soules' head hit the windshield of his car in the crash, shattering it and causing a concussion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HALL OF PRIDE

Image

Nation random acts of kindness day

Image

K-9 going to school

Image

City of Rochester discusses ways to manage the geese population

Image

Rochester school board updates

Image

Human trafficking awareness

Image

Family medicine week

Image

Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine

Image

State rules and regulations about breeders

Image

Updated Fairground Facilities

Community Events