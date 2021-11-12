Former Austin mayor announces bid to join Minnesota Legislature

Austin, Minn. - A longtime local leader is announcing his bid for the Minnesota Legislature.

Less than a year after retiring from politics, former Austin mayor Tom Stiehm is ready to return to the ballot as a DFL candidate in the race to represent Minnesota House District 27B.

"I retired as mayor at the beginning of this year. I wasn't going to run again, but I see, you know, what's going on, and I think there's an opportunity here for me to get into position and help," Stiehm told KIMT during his campaign kickoff event Friday.

Stiehm previously spent 14 years as the mayor of Austin, 30 years as an Austin police officer, and three years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He says after leaving the mayor's office, it was hard to sit back as divisions grew in our society, with some leaders exploiting them.

"We need to quit pointing the finger at people who don't believe what we believe, and think they're stupid, they're not informed," Stiehm said. "A lot of people don't believe the same as me, but they have very rational reasons for doing that, and we need to be able to communicate with these people and come to compromise that we can all accept, and quit beating ourselves on the head."

A spirit of compromise and restoring mutual respect will be at the heart of his candidacy, Stiehm says. The former mayor share's he'll lend his focus to agriculture and law enforcement in particular if elected.

"We need to elevate the perception of police, and you know, if they need a little more training, that's fine. But if they're going to get more training, they'll be better officers in that," said Stiehm.

Austin Resident Jeff Ollman tells KIMT he's excited about Stiehm running on the Democratic ticket, and appreciates his openness to learning from locals.

"He's got a lot of areas where he wants to learn from the locals and find out what their main issues are, which is always a good sign. So I'm thinking he's going to be getting out, talking to people, going door to door and talking to groups, and farmers especially," Ollman said.

Dave Sylte of Austin echoed that sentiment, telling KIMT, "he has an impressive background to tackle a whole range of issues. But the main thing is, he's very sensitive to where people's interests and priorities are, and that's why we're pretty excited about having Tom enter the race."

Austin's current representative in the Minnesota House, Patricia Mueller (R-27B) also shared her reaction to Stiehm's campaign announcement with KIMT. She says. "I welcome Tom Stiehm to the race, and I look forward to a robust debate on the issues. But there will be plenty of time for politics in 2022. Right now my focus is on doing the best job representing District 27B, fighting for our values, listening to my constituents and being their voice in Saint Paul."

The Minnesota Legislature is in the process of redistricting following the 2020 census, which is expected to create new political boundaries for the Austin area.