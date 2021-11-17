Former Austin man sentenced over stolen vehicle in North Iowa

OSAGE, Iowa – A former Minnesota man is sentenced over a stolen vehicle in North Iowa.

Alec Gordon Woods, 19 of Mason City and previously of Austin, MN, has pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Woods was charged with second-degree theft after his arrest on May 15. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says Woods was accused of spinning circles in a farm field and then pulled over for speeding on Highway 218. Deputies say his vehicle had been stolen from a Mason City parking lot on May 12.

Woods has been sentenced to 15 days in jail, with credit for 15 days already served, and fined $855.