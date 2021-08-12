Former Austin bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from elderly customer

AUSTIN, Minn. – A former bank employee is pleading guilty to stealing from a customer’s account.

Bonnie Ann Kilpatrick, 48 of Austin, was charged in June with two felony counts of theft, aggravated forgery, and identity theft. Austin police investigators say that Kilpatrick forged an elderly woman’s signature in order to illegally withdraw $28,600 from her account.

Court documents state this happened when Kilpatrick worked at First Farmers & Merchants Bank and involved 15 separate illegal cash withdrawals.

Austin police say Kilpatrick initially denied taking the money, then admitted it and said she had a gambling problem and all the money she stole had been spent.

Kilpatrick pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for November 18.