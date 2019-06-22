AUSTIN, Minnesota -- Former Austin Packers goaltender Mads Sogaard was selected in the 2nd round by the Ottawa Senators in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Sogaard played for Austin in 2017-2018, allowing 2.64 goals-per-game. The Denmark native played last season with the Medicine Hat Tigers in Canada.
Related Content
- Former Austin Bruins goalie drafted in the NHL
- Austin Bruins have bought the Rochester Ice Hawks
- Austin Bruins force Game 4 with win over Aberdeen
- 3rd period flurry leads to Bruins win
- Bruins beat Wilderness, take 1-0 series lead
- Backbone of the Bruins: Alex Schilling
- Bruins advance to Central Division Finals
- One-on-One interview with Austin Bruins co-owner Mike Cooper on the purchase of the Rochester NA3HL franchise
- Bruins clinch home ice for first round of playoffs
- Bruins fall in OT, trail 0-2 in central division finals
Scroll for more content...