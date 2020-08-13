Former Austin Bruin gets chance to play profesional hockey

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Junior hockey is all about advancing players to the next level and the Austin Bruins have been part of that process once more.

Former Bruin, Jade Miller, has agreed to terms with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays.

He helped the University of Minnesota-Duluth hockey program to back-to-back national championships.

The North Dakota native made the most of his time in Austin before heading to college, totaling 70 points across 107 games in two seasons which included 11 game-winning goals.