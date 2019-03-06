Former Austin Band teacher remembered

AUSTIN, Minn.-The saying goes when you join band you’re apart of it for life.

That what students and staff at Austin High School are doing to a former band director.

They’re honoring Dave Kallman, not with a statue or plaque, but with his own composed song.

“It’s such a great opportunity because it's not something most high school students get to do band teacher,” said one student.

Dave Kallman was the band director at the school for many years. in 2016 he passed away, but his legacy lives on at the school. The current band director, Christoph Dundas, said they wanted to honor him the way he should.

“We wanted to know what we can do that will be a lasting other than music and some chairs,” Dundas said.

The school is seeking donations to help with funding the music and their concert in May.

You can send money to the school:

Austin High School Band

401 3rd Ave NW, Austin, MN 55912