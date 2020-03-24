Former Albert Lea wrestler and current Hawkeye talks end to Iowa's season and what's next

"After this year, there's no doubt that this is the best place for me to be to ultimately be the best wrestler I can be."

Former Albert Lea wrestler Zach Glazier recently finished his freshman year for the Hawkeyes. The two-time Minnesota state champion has spent his life on the mat and with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Glazier is sitting at home taking online classes.

"It's weird, I mean I like just said the other day I was like 'wow I haven't worked out like wrestled in three days,'" Glazier said. "That's the longest I've gone since I went to college."

Trying to find ways to stay active, he's wrestled with his brother Cole, a freshman at Albert Lea. A few broken vases later, he still has the edge over his younger sibling.

Iowa's season was cut short due to Covid-19. The NCAA cancelled the 2020 Wrestling Championships which were scheduled to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Glazier was at practice when he and his team heard the news.

"You just kind of look around the room and see the faces of all the guys that were competing and just don't even know what to do because there's nothing you can do about it," Glazier said. "It was tough just seeing my teammates that were hurt by it."

Zach planned on wrestling in tournaments throughout the spring to keep him in shape. Now, he and his team will wait and see what's next.

"In Carver [Hawkeye Arena] where our workout facilty is, that's all shutdown we can't even get in there," Glazier said. "There's nothing we can really do as a team or I mean to work out or anything like that."