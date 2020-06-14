Former Albert Lea woman sentenced for mistreatment of disabled mother

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A former southern Minnesota woman is sentenced for exploiting her disabled mother.

Michelle Renee Dawes, 34 of Lincoln, Illinois, and formerly of Albert Lea, has been given one year of supervised probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Dawes was originally charged with felony criminal neglect after authorities said her brain-injured mother was discovered in September 2017 weighing just 81 pounds and suffering from severe malnutrition, anemia, and heart failure.

Police said Dawes made multiple purchases and withdrawals with her mother’s bank account at the time.