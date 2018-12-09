Former Ag Secretary Bob Bergland dies at 90

ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) - Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland has died in Minnesota at 90 years old.
Bergland's daughter, Linda Vatnsdal says he died Sunday at a nursing home in Roseau in northern Minnesota.
As Agriculture Secretary for President Jimmy Carter, Bergland had the difficult job of defending to Midwest farmers Carter's unpopular decision to embargo grain sales to the Soviet Union after the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
Bergland, a Minnesota Democrat, was a U.S. House member from 1971 to 1977 before becoming Agriculture Secretary.
His funeral is planned for Saturday in Roseau.
