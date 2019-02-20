Forklift fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Flames destroyed a propane-powered forklift Wednesday.
It happened around 10 am at Alamco Wood Products on 9th Street West.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue crews arrived to find the forklift on fire just inside the entry to a building where manufacturing dust is collected. The engine fire was quickly put out with dry chemicals and foam, preventing any damage to the building. The forklift is a total loss.
No injuries are reported. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says the forklift driver was able to safety jump off and all 911.
Crews left the scene at about 11 am.
