'Forever chemicals' found in foam from 2 Twin Cities creeks

State regulators have found foam containing potentially harmful “forever chemicals” from two creeks in the eastern Twin Cities.

Elevated levels of the industrial compound known as PFAS turned up in foam in Raleigh Creek in Oakdale and in Battle Creek in eastern St. Paul. Officials say there's no immediate health threat to the public.

But they're warning people to avoid the contaminated foam and to take precautions if they or their pets come in contact with it. 3M made the chemicals — used in Scotchgard, fire retardants and nonstick cookware _ starting in the 1950s and stopping in 2002.