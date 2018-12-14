Click on the video tab for a tight finish between Algona and Forest City, and see just how high some of the area girls basketball teams climbed in the latest poll.
Related Content
- Forest City vs. Algona comes down to the wire; 6 north Iowa girls BB teams ranked
- MN HS BB Rankings (11/29)
- MN HS BB Rankings (12/6)
- MN HS BB Rankings (12/13)
- IA HS BB Rankings (12/18)
- MN HS BB Rankings (12/20)
- MN HS BB Rankings (1/3)
- IA HS BB Rankings (1/8)
- IA HS BB Rankings (1/22)
- IA HS BB Rankings (2/12)
Scroll for more content...