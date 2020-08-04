Forest City won't hear Country Thunder until 2021

FOREST CITY, Iowa – North Iowa country music fans will have to wait until next year for the return of Country Thunder.

Organizers say the Forest City concert festival which was postponed from June until September due to the coronavirus pandemic has now been delayed until June 11-13, 2021.

“It’s time for all of us to start thinking ahead and building on an event that has an outstanding future within the Country Thunder family,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO, Troy Vollhoffer. “The fans in Iowa have been terrific and they will be rewarded for their patience and loyalty in 2021.”

Country Thunder organizers say Lynyrd Skynyrd, Old Dominion, and Kane Brown have all re-confirmed as performing in 2021 and Morgan Wallen has been added as a co-headliner.

All ticketing options will be automatically honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates. Ticket holders will receive additional ticket information via email in the coming days. Three-day GA passes, VIP, single-day tickets, reserved seating, and camping are available by visiting countrythunder.com. Order by phone at 1-866-388-0007.