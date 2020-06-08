Forest City woman takes a stand against racism

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Maciel Ramirez wanted to let the town know how she felt about the death of George Floyd and about the state of race relations in our country. Now she's taking heat for it.

"I've been actively speaking out online and actively just putting things right there in the front," said Ramirez.

Her passion is on display in her front yard, for everyone driving by to see. Ramirez says she didn't expect such a strong reaction.

"Honestly it was just happening so fast and I did not know that I was going to get this much hate or somebody would be so bothered about it," she said.

Some of the signs were stolen and shortly after that, someone tried to take down the ones that were still standing, according to Ramirez.

"Those ones were pulled out also and they were placed on the floor between ten minutes. So that was between 7:30 on Friday morning and I came back around 7:40 [or] 7:45."

Her Facebook posts have generated both positive and negative reaction, but what was most frightening was what happened outside her home.

"They were driving a silver car and they ended up yelling 'Y'all gonna get f***** up,' to me and my family."

For Ramirez, she doesn't understand why racial harmony is so elusive. She thinks it's something we should all stand up for.

I"f we come together and we put aside the whole, all lives matter, black lives matter, that part and just come together to just fight. Yes there is a problem with police brutality there is systematic oppression, there is racism, we need to just come together."