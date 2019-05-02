Forest City woman accused of using juveniles to find her drugs

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A Forest City woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly using a person under the age of 18 in drug trade.

Kathy Service, 51, is accused of recruiting a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of delivering a controlled substance classified in schedules 1-4, according to court documents.

Authorities said on April 16, marijuana and a marijuana pipe was located in Service’s bedroom when a search warrant was executed at 115 Wilson Way.

On April 19, a search warrant was granted for her phone.

A message saying, “Do you need bud?? We’re selling now” was sent from an individual authorities know to be a juvenile through past dealings, court documents state.

There were multiple messages from Service to juveniles asking them to find her weed, according to authorities.