Clear

Forest City woman accused of using juveniles to find her drugs

Kathy Service

There were multiple messages from the woman to juveniles asking them to find her weed, according to authorities.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 9:00 AM

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A Forest City woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly using a person under the age of 18 in drug trade.

Kathy Service, 51, is accused of recruiting a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of delivering a controlled substance classified in schedules 1-4, according to court documents.

Authorities said on April 16, marijuana and a marijuana pipe was located in Service’s bedroom when a search warrant was executed at 115 Wilson Way.

On April 19, a search warrant was granted for her phone.

A message saying, “Do you need bud?? We’re selling now” was sent from an individual authorities know to be a juvenile through past dealings, court documents state.

There were multiple messages from Service to juveniles asking them to find her weed, according to authorities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Tracking much drier weather starting today!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

Image

Rochester getting to know its new police captain

Image

Weiss murder trial continues

Image

SAW: Mac Horvath

Image

Bulldogs are ready for season

Image

Five local athletes sign college offers

Image

'Cradle to Career' aims to make sure all Rochester students succeed

Image

Rochester bike share program open for the season

Image

Mason City bike program relaunched

Image

Dental bags for kids

Community Events