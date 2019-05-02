FOREST CITY, Iowa - A Forest City woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly using a person under the age of 18 in drug trade.
Kathy Service, 51, is accused of recruiting a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of delivering a controlled substance classified in schedules 1-4, according to court documents.
Authorities said on April 16, marijuana and a marijuana pipe was located in Service’s bedroom when a search warrant was executed at 115 Wilson Way.
On April 19, a search warrant was granted for her phone.
A message saying, “Do you need bud?? We’re selling now” was sent from an individual authorities know to be a juvenile through past dealings, court documents state.
There were multiple messages from Service to juveniles asking them to find her weed, according to authorities.
Related Content
- Forest City woman accused of using juveniles to find her drugs
- Four caught in Forest City drug raid
- Multiple drug searches in Forest City
- Second sentence for Forest City drug bust
- Third sentence in Forest city drug bust
- Another sentence in Forest City drug bust
- Teens arrested for drugs in Forest City
- Final sentence for Forest City drug bust
- Forest City teen accused of five burglaries
- Accused Forest City burglar pleads not guilty