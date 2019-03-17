Clear
Forest City water is fit to drink

Boil order was issued Friday after a loss of pressure.

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The boil order has been lifted for Forest city.

Officials say two tests on the city’s water supply have come back clean, meaning it is now safe to drink.

Residents are encouraged to run each of their faucets for five to 10 minutes and flush each toilet three to four times.

A loss of pressure in the Forest City water system Friday morning led to the boil order being issues and bottled water being distributed in town.

