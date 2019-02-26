Forest City teen sentenced for burglary

FOREST CITY, Iowa – It’s more probation for a teen convicted of a series of North Iowa crimes.

Jordan Lee Meier, 19 of Forest City, was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation and ordered to pay $2,750 in restitution after pleading guilty to 2nd and 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say he illegally entered several Forest City homes in September and October of 2016, stealing firearms, medication, and cigarettes.

Meier was previously sentenced to two to three years of probation in Worth County for breaking into several vehicles in Fertile in May 2017, then stealing and crashing a white SUV.