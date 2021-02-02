Forest City schools return to all in-person classes on Feb. 15

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Students can return to full-time in-person classes on February 15 in the Forest City School District.

Families will have the choice to have a student classes all online or all in-person. The school district issued the following statement on the change:

“The Governor signed a new law on Friday, January 29, requiring Iowa school districts to offer a 5-day-week, 100% in-person learning option to families. This is a change from the minimum 50% in-person instruction requirement that was in effect to begin the school year. Districts do still have the choice of applying for temporary online waivers if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. E-Learning days (up to 2 more) may still be utilized in the event of inclement weather.”

Forest City school families should notify their principal by February 11 if a student is resuming in-person classes.

Mason City Community Schools are also returning to full-time in-person instruction on February 15.