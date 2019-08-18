Clear

Forest City school district may install solar panels

The district has time to research options because it plans to keep the land in the Conservation Reserve Program through 2021.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 8:32 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 8:34 PM

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa school district is considering installing solar panels on land it recently bought near its high school.

The Forest City school district is evaluating several options for the 17.3 acres of land it purchased near its high school.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says using the land to generate solar power would help power the high school and save the district money on utility bills.

Another option being considered would be to create several test plots that students in Future Farmers of America could use.

