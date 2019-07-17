Clear
Forest City school district buys empty lot

Cost being paid by anonymous donor.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Forest city school district is buying the lot north of the Boman Fine Arts Center.

At a special board of education meeting Wednesday, the purchase of the two parcels between J and I streets and John K. Hanson Drive and 11th Street was approved. School officials say an anonymous donation will cover the entire cost.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to acquire this property,” says Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “At this time, there are no definite plans for the use of this property; however, the location near the Boman Fine Arts Center, Forest City Schools and Waldorf University opens the door to plan for the future.”

A small area of adjoining land is owned by Waldorf University and district officials say they’re working out a land maintenance agreement.

