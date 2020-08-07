Forest City public schools to hold in-person classes four days a week

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The new school year will start August 24 in Forest City with students in class four days a week.

The Forest City Board of Education has approved a “Traditional Hybrid” model as part of the state’s “Return To Learn” plan. That means a normal school day schedule Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with E-Learning on Wednesday and students remaining home.

“The Governor has stressed the importance of in-person instruction, with the flexibility for families to choose online instruction if preferred,” says Darwin Lehmann, superintendent. “We have taken the guidance from the Department of Education and Public Health officials and put plans in place to do the very best we can to focus on the continued growth and development of our deserving students as well as to keep the health and safety of all students and staff top of mind. Also, we surveyed families this summer and utilized this feedback in developing our plans. We had nearly 500 responses, and 87% shared they would send students onsite if onsite education is available. I can’t stress enough that flexibility and patience will be key as we continue to go through this health crisis together.”

Forest City Community School District says the Wednesday school day will conclude at 2 pm for Teacher Professional Development and preschool will run a normal schedule with either am or pm preschool, Monday through Thursday.

“Families will always have the choice to not send students onsite for learning,” says Lehmann. “We have created a new program called Home Connection, which will allow us to assist families in educating children at home and online. Middle School and High School students would attend classes remotely per the schedule and complete the course work. Elementary students would receive pre-recorded lessons and/or paper packets from a grade-level teacher. Each building also has a resource person identified that will be an additional contact to assist the family.”

The school district says it has prepared another model for class operations called “Hybrid A/B.” Following state guidance, if active COVID-19 case levels reach 15-20% positivity rates in Winnebago County on average over the past 14 days and there is a 10%+ absenteeism rate, the district may divide students into A and B groups and the two groups would rotate coming to the school buildings and students will learn online the other days.

“It’s important to understand that we learned a lot about online instruction from the spring when the pandemic forced the school shutdown,” says Lehmann. “Student, parent and teacher feedback was instrumental in the changes we’ve made. The feedback led to the creation of the new Home Connection program."

If the pandemic forces school building closure, all students would move to online instruction

"Communication will be so important this year," says Lehmann. "I can’t thank our Board of Education enough for the volunteer time they have allocated to support students and staff. There are so many individuals that have provided input into our planning and in times like these, there are no easy answers. We are in this together.”