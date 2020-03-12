Forest City prepares for the coronavirus

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Mayor Barney Ruiter says Forest City is preparing for any possible appearance by the COVID-19 virus.

Ruiter says a recent meeting of Forest City Schools, Schools, Waldorf University, YMCA, Mercy One Clinic, Forest Plaza Assisted Living, Good Samaritan Center, Winnebago Industries, 3M, Mosaic, Public Health, City of Forest City, and others was held to update each other on their respective plans.

The city government plan includes the possibility of closing City Hall to the public. If that happens, payments can be placed in the outside drop box or residents can pay online or over the phone with a credit card. City staff will remain on the job but the public will not be allowed into Forest City City Hall during this time in order to limit the interaction with the public. City Council meetings may also be conducted online.

Forest City is encouraging residents to do the following to reduce their risk of infection:

• If you are sick, stay home

• Cover your cough

• Sneeze into your elbow and not your hand

• Wash your hands

• Keep 6’ of separation from others

• Don’t shake hands and stay away from large crowds, especially if you are in a high-risk category.

City government will post additional information online here and on the city’s social media sites.

“In conclusion, I want the public to be assured we are taking precautions, planning, and will be adapting to changing conditions. We want to do everything possible to keep our citizens safe and healthy,” says Mayor Ruiter.