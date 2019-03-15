Forest City offering free water to residents with boil advisory in place

FOREST CITY, Iowa - With a boil advisory in place, Forest City will be distributing free water to residents over the next several days. Residents can pick up one case of water per household per day. The city is also looking for volunteers to help give out water.
The issue began early Friday morning when the city said the following: "Due to a loss of pressure in the water system the City of Forest City is under a boil order until further notice."
Water will be available for pick up at the following times:
Friday (3/15) 5pm - 9pm
Saturday (3/16) 8am - 5pm
Sunday (3/17) 8am - 5pm
