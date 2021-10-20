Forest City native retires after four decades of naval service

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS - A North Iowa native has retired after a 41-year career with the U.S. Navy.

"I started as a nuclear trained machinist mate," says Captain Gary Rogeness. "The job involves operating complex machinery, monitoring equipment, doing repairs to mechanical equipment and supervising other sailors. After commissioning, my job involved leading sailors, driving a submarine to accomplish missions important to national security, taking care of my sailors families and furthering their education and careers. I ended my career providing advice to senior members of the Navy and government in areas of policy, defense cooperation and Navy structure to accomplish strategic goals."

Captain Rogeness is a 1978 graduate of Forest City High School and earned a master’s degree from Iowa State University in 1998.

Throughout his 41 year career, Rogeness served aboard USS Mahan, USS Florida, USS Hyman G. Rickover, USS Rhode Island, USS Oklahoma City and USS Cheyenne and has shore assignments at Naval Reserve Officer Training Unit, Iowa State University, Submarine Force Atlantic, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Embassy Oslo, Norway and Secretary of the Navy.