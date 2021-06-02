Forest City native, NIACC wrestler out of ICU after head-on crash

A Forest City native and a NIACC wrestler who was involved in a serious head-on collision is out of intensive care.
Kristian Gunderson was injured last week in a wrong-way, head-on crash near Clear Lake.
The NIACC wrestling team posted the following update on Wednesday:
"He just got moved out of ICU!!! He had a visit from occupation and physical therapy this morning before the move and sat up on the side of his bed. They said he exceeded their expectations!"
