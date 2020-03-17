Forest City man to stand trial for unemployment fraud

GARNER, Iowa – A Forest City man accused of illegally receiving jobless benefits is pleading not guilty.

Kevin Leroy Berg, 42, is charged with 1st degree fraudulent practice. Authorities say he got 33 weeks of unemployment payments he didn’t deserve, totaling $10,079, between February 2017 and July 2019. Iowa Workforce Development is also asking Berg to pay a penalty of $1,511.85.

He entered a not guilty plea Tuesday and his trial is set to start on June 10.