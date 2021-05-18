Forest City man takes plea deal over stolen rings

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal over some stolen rings means a jail sentence for a North Iowa man.

Tylor Christopher Anderson, 31 of Forest City, was arrested in October 2020 after law enforcement said he brought three stolen rings to EZ Pawn in Mason City. The rings, valued at over $1,500, were taken in a residential burglary.

Anderson was initially charged with second-degree theft but pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court to fourth-degree theft. He’s been sentenced to 30 days in jail and must pay a $430 fine and $400 in damages.