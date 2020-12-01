Forest City man takes plea deal over bloody break-in attempt

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of trying to break into a neighbor’s home is taking a plea deal.

Jerome Allen Field, 52 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. In exchange, charges of burglary and criminal mischief will be dismissed. Field is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8, 2021.

Field was arrested on June 7 after reportedly trying to break into a neighboring woman’s home in the 300 block of E K Street in Forest city. Police say they arrived to find Field, bloody from cuts on his hands, standing in his yard and Field’s girlfriend gave them a shirt of Field’s that had numerous baggies of marijuana in it.