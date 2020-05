GARNER, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over unemployment benefit fraud in North Iowa.

Kevin Leroy Berg, 42 of Forest City, was accused of receiving $10,079 in jobless payments he didn’t deserve. He was charged with 1st degree fraudulent practice and has pleaded guilty to a 2nd degree count of the same crime.

Authorities say Berg got 33 weeks of unemployment benefits between February2017 and July 2019.

His sentencing is set for July 7 in Hancock County District Court.