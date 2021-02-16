Forest City man sentenced to prison for meth in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – Getting pulled over for speeding leads to a prison sentence for a Forest City man.

Andrew Jay Frazee, 27, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Law enforcement says Frazee was pulled over for speeding south of Crystal Lake on January 15. Court documents state Frazee appeared to be under the influence of drugs and a K9 dog indicated there were drugs in his vehicle. Authorities say a search found 25 grams of meth.

Court documents state Frazee has a long history of narcotic use and possession.

He has been sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,250 fine.