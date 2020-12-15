Forest City man sentenced for meth and marijuana

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with meth and pot means jail time for a Winnebago County man.

Adam Willis Purchase, 32 of Forest City, was sentenced Tuesday to seven days in jail, three to five years of supervised probation, and must pay a $315 fine.

Purchase was arrested after a traffic stop on April 18. Authorities say he admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle and a search found a small baggie of pot under the driver’s seat and 7.6 grams of meth hidden behind the center console.

Purchase ultimately pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with marijuana.