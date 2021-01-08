Forest City man sentenced for marijuana, house damage, and jail assault

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man arrested for trying to break into a neighbor’s home is sentenced.

Jerome Allen Field, 53 of Forest City, was ordered Friday to serve three years of supervised probation, complete all recommended mental health and substance abuse treatment, and pay $630 in fines.

Field was arrested on June 7, 2020, after he allegedly tried to break into a home in the 300 block of E K Street in Forest City. Police say they arrived to find field standing in his yard with bloody cuts on his hands and Field’s girlfriend gave them a shirt of Field’s that had multiple baggies of marijuana in it.

He was then accused of causing a disturbance at the Winnebago County Jail on June 8, 2020, and shoving a law enforcement officer.

Field eventually pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver of marijuana, 4th degree criminal mischief, and assault on a peace officer.