Forest City man sentenced for Worth County drug crime

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Forest City man is sentenced for a Worth County drug crime.

Robert Charles Anderson, 41, was arrested January 4 after a traffic stop in Northwood. He was a passenger in the vehicle and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson was found with marijuana, methamphetamine, two drug pipes, several baggies, a scale, and several hypodermic needles.

He pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and Anderson has now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.