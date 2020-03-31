Clear
Forest City man sent to prison over rifle threat

Joshua Winders
Three victims said he threatened to spray their vehicle with gunfire.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Threatening people with a rifle is sending a Forest City man to prison.

Joshua Kelly Winders, 42, pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon and was sentenced Tuesday to five years behind bars.

Winders was arrested after a confrontation with three men at his home on December 5, 2019. Authorities say Winders pointed a .22 caliber rifle at two of the men, then fired several shots into the ground while yelling at them to get off his property. The men said Winders threatened to “spray” their vehicle if they didn’t leave.

