Forest City man pleads not guilty to trying to break into neighbor's home

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man left bloody after he allegedly tried to break into a neighbor’s home is pleading not guilty.

Jerome Allen Field, 42 of Forest City, is pleading not guilty to attempted 2nd degree burglary, 4th degree criminal mischief, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

He was arrested on June 7 in Forest City after police were called to the 300 block of E K Street. A woman reported a neighbor trying to break into her home. Officers say they arrived to find a bloody Field standing in his yard.

Police say Field ignored an order to get on the ground and had to be shocked twice by a taser before he could be handcuffed. Officers say there were cuts on Field’s hands and he was taken to the emergency room for stitches.

Investigators say Field’s girlfriend gave them a t-shirt of Field’s that had numerous baggies of marijuana in it.

The trial is scheduled to begin on October 21.